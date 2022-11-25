Overview

Dr. Nada Kerouz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Kerouz works at Winchester Endocrinology in Winchester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Thyroid Goiter and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.