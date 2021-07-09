Overview

Dr. Nada Kawar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Kawar works at SR MARY CARITAS ONCOL CTR in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.