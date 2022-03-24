Dr. Nada Ilia, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nada Ilia, DMD
Overview
Dr. Nada Ilia, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pace, FL.
Dr. Ilia works at
Locations
-
1
Pace Dental Care5012 Highway 90, Pace, FL 32571 Directions (850) 498-6688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ilia?
Very pleased with the kindness and care they provide. Explained everything in a way I could understand. Definitely will be continueing to go here for all my dental services.
About Dr. Nada Ilia, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1043565781
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ilia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilia accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ilia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ilia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ilia works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.