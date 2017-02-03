Dr. Nada Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nada Berry, MD
Dr. Nada Berry, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Central Illinois Hematology Oncology Center PC747 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-6314
St Johns Hospital Laboratory800 E Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62769 Directions (217) 545-8000
Memorial Medical Center701 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62781 Directions (217) 788-0220
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
Dr. Berry was spot on in her diagnosis and recommended treatment for me (I had deQuervain's Tendenitis). She was very easy to understand and showed a genuine interest in doing everything that could be done to prevent surgery and it worked!! I would highly recommend this doctor!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
