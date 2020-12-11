Dr. Nada Abou-Fayssal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abou-Fayssal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nada Abou-Fayssal, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 150 55th St Ste LB1110, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 630-7316
Shore Rd. Rehabilitation9000 Shore Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8870
NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very caring, listens and is very skilled at what she does.
- Vascular Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
