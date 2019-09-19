Dr. Nachum Katlowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katlowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nachum Katlowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Nachum Katlowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at South Avenue900 South Ave Ste 103, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 226-6461
- 2 375 Seguine Ave Fl 1C, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 226-2051
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katlowitz is my physician, and I am very happy with him. He is very knowledgeable and thorough. I read many negative reviews about his mannerism or comments. First I want to say after the first visit and after he gets to know you that you will definitely be more comfortable with him. He is honest and gets right to the point. He once told me that if he did not act the way he does is that patients will not listen to him to maintain a healthy status. This is why he may come off sarcastic and blunt. Second, I do not care what his mannerisms are. If he is knowledgeable and knows what he’s doing, this is what I really care about. Thank you Dr Kat
About Dr. Nachum Katlowitz, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1871570721
Education & Certifications
- Nyu/Cabrini
- Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine (Montefiore) Program
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katlowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katlowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katlowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katlowitz has seen patients for Polyuria, Hydrocele and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katlowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katlowitz speaks Hebrew.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Katlowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katlowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katlowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katlowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.