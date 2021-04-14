Dr. Nabila Niaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabila Niaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nabila Niaz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Niaz works at
Locations
Nephrology Associates P.A.1201 5th Ave N Ste 302, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 380-6994
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked with Dr Niaz for over 5 years she is caring and compassionate towards her patients, and an all around great Doctor.
About Dr. Nabila Niaz, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1295711448
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- State University of New York - Nassau County Medical Center
- State University of New York - Nassau County Medical Center
- Dow Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niaz works at
Dr. Niaz has seen patients for Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Niaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.