Overview

Dr. Nabila Haque, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Haque works at Azure For Health and Human Services in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.