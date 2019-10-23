Overview

Dr. Nabila Gandhi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from Dr P D M Med College Amravati Maharashtra India and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Gandhi works at Eric Lewis Kolodin DPM in Edison, NJ with other offices in Scotch Plains, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.