Dr. Nabila Aslam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Colorado River Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Aslam works at Western Mountain Medical Center Pc in Henderson, NV with other offices in Bullhead City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.