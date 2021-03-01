See All Nephrologists in Lapeer, MI
Dr. Nabil Zaki, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nabil Zaki, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lapeer, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint and Mclaren Lapeer Region.

Dr. Zaki works at Champaign Dental Group in Lapeer, MI with other offices in Davison, MI and Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-Michigan Kidney/Hypertensn
    1254 N Main St, Lapeer, MI 48446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 664-3860
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rrc Davison
    2031 Fairway Dr, Davison, MI 48423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 654-0138
  3. 3
    Mid Michigan Kidney & Hypertension Specialist
    5080 Villa Linde Pkwy Ste 2, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 342-4964

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Flint
  • Mclaren Lapeer Region

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria

Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Mar 01, 2021
    Dr Zaki is one of the most brilliant man I have ever met. He is very concerned for his patients and is very inspiring for them. Four times I was hooked up for dialysis and four times he brought my kidney back to functioning without the procedure needing to be done. I have put my total trust in the man and his staff. I cannot think of the words I need to tell you I grateful I am for his directing my health.
    Richard Mitteer — Mar 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nabil Zaki, MD
    About Dr. Nabil Zaki, MD

    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1447213285
    Education & Certifications

    • Wayne St University
    • Ain Shams U
    • Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabil Zaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaki has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

