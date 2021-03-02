Overview

Dr. Nabil Wehbe, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Wehbe works at West Oakland Internists in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.