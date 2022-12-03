Overview

Dr. Nabil Wees, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Damascus University - Syria (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Wees works at SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.