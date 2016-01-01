Dr. Nabil Tariq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tariq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Tariq, MD
Dr. Nabil Tariq, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Aga Khan University Medical College and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6550 Fannin St Ste 1501, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-5141
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 450, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 441-5141
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Nabil Tariq, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- William Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oaks
- William Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oaks
- Aga Khan University Medical College
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tariq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tariq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tariq using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tariq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tariq has seen patients for Obesity, Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tariq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tariq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tariq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tariq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tariq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.