Dr. Nabil Sultani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Sultani works at
Locations
Gi Consultants PC14555 Levan Rd Ste 407, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 953-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sultani performed my required colonoscopy for my age group, 51 years old. The outpatient surgery went without any issues. Dr Sultani informed me of all exam discoveries and recommended follow-up in a few years. The whole process from start to finish with Dr. Sultani was very professional.
About Dr. Nabil Sultani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Macomb Hosps Corp
- Damascus Univ
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sultani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sultani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sultani has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sultani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sultani speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.