Dr. Nabil Srouji, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nabil Srouji, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Baylor U

Dr. Srouji works at Oklahoma Retina PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Retina Pllc
    3435 NW 56th St # A-600, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 945-4848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Acute Endophthalmitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acquired Coloboma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Hypopyon
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Pars Planitis
Pterygium
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinoschisis
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Community Care Network
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Oklahoma Health Network
    Principal Financial Group
    Self Pay
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 12, 2019
    Dr. Srouji did 6 surgeries on my left eye. It could have been only one surgery but I kept accidentally hitting my head which messed up the doctor's amazing work. He listened to what I had to say & he always explained what he would be doing during surgery. His surgical team were amazing professionals who were very kind & thorough.
    Linda White — Sep 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nabil Srouji, MD
    About Dr. Nabil Srouji, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic, French and Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1811071400
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Baylor U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    Okla Teach Hosp
    Internship

