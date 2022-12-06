Dr. Nabil Rezk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rezk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Rezk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nabil Rezk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Alexandria University Hospital and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and Long Island College Hospital.
Dr. Rezk works at
Locations
-
1
4n Medical Care PC7510 4th Ave Ste 4, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 278-7300
-
2
4N Medical Care3708 28th Ave Ste 100A, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 278-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Long Island College Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rezk?
I’ve been seeing him for a few years now. I always get the medications I need when I need them, and the doctor is pleasant to speak with. Only knocked off a star because of billing issues I’ve had. They can’t seem to get my copayment straight (different people tell me I have different copayments, and sometimes I get bills for visits I paid for. They end up removing them from the bill at least).
About Dr. Nabil Rezk, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1942573167
Education & Certifications
- Psychoanalysis
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Alexandria University Hospital
- 1994
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rezk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rezk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rezk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rezk works at
Dr. Rezk has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rezk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rezk speaks Arabic.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Rezk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rezk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rezk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rezk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.