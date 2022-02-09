Dr. Nabil Raoof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raoof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Raoof, MD
Overview
Dr. Nabil Raoof, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9413 Flatlands Ave Ste 002, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 642-9855
Williamsburgh Internal Medicine PC231 S 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Directions (718) 599-0505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to this Dr as a kid and now my daughter gets to experience the best of the best! He was really good with her.
About Dr. Nabil Raoof, MD
- Pediatrics
- 55 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1053402370
Education & Certifications
- SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raoof has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raoof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Raoof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raoof.
