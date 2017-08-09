Overview

Dr. Nabil Munfakh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital.



Dr. Munfakh works at Dr. Nabil Munfakh in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.