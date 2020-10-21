Dr. Nabil Muhanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muhanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Muhanna, MD
Dr. Nabil Muhanna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Union General Hospital.
The Longstreet Clinic, Department of Neurological Surgery1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 533-7288Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Habersham Medical Center
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Union General Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Muhanna?
Two months ago today (on 8/21/2020) Dr. Muhana performed lumbar fusion (L4,L5,S1) with 6 screws, 2 rods, and 2 discs on my lower back. I went from excruciating pain to NO PAIN and an inch taller! I'd give him 10 stars if I could! Thanks again Doc!
About Dr. Nabil Muhanna, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1972588416
- Erie Co Med Center
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Muhanna speaks Arabic.
