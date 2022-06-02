Dr. Nabil Muallem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muallem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Muallem, MD
Dr. Nabil Muallem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Nabil S Muallem MD1330 Penn Ave, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 373-3738
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
I must start by saying that my review is biased because Dr. Muallem saved my life. Despite my lack of risk factors, he insisted I get a mammogram every year starting at age 40. When I got too busy and was late one year, he called to nag me to schedule it. I turned out to have three malignant tumors that were not there the prior year. After treatment I’m doing well and I’m still here, which may or may not have been the case if Dr. Muallem weren’t my doctor. All that aside, I can say Dr. Muallem is professional, thorough, and kind. He calls with test results….even if he didn’t order the test. He listens to your history. He calmly asserts what is the appropriate course of action. If you can choose him as your doctor, I don’t know why you wouldn’t.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hebrew
- The Reading Hosp and Med Ctr
- Metro Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Desales University
