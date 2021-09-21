See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Nabil Moufarrej, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nabil Moufarrej, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis

Dr. Moufarrej works at The Neurology and Sleep Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Neurology and Sleep Clinic
    2205 E 70th St, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 797-1585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Highland Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 21, 2021
    I first began seeing Dr. Moufarrej and his staff at The Neurology and Sleep Clinic in 2016. The staff was professional and responsive to scheduling and I was impressed with the level of attention I received during and after my appointments. Since my first experiences with the Neurology and Sleep Clinic I've had the opportunity to receive sleep related care from several different practitioners to include those with the Sleep Clinic at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, however, none of them were as pleasant as my experiences with the Neurology and Sleep Clinic. After returning to the SBC area, I was pleased to be able to continue care with the Neurology and Sleep Clinic. My first appointment back reaffirmed what I'd already experienced with my first visits; the Dr., Nurses, and Staff at the Clinic are professional and knowledgeable and treat me as a priority. I certainly recommend the services of the Neurology and Sleep Clinic to family and friends.
    Smith — Sep 21, 2021
    About Dr. Nabil Moufarrej, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689674590
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Regional Med Center At Memphis
    Residency
    Internship
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • American University of Beirut
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabil Moufarrej, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moufarrej is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moufarrej has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moufarrej has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moufarrej works at The Neurology and Sleep Clinic in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Moufarrej’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Moufarrej. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moufarrej.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moufarrej, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moufarrej appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

