Dr. Nabil Moufarrej, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Nabil Moufarrej, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nabil Moufarrej, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
Dr. Moufarrej works at
Locations
The Neurology and Sleep Clinic2205 E 70th St, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 797-1585
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I first began seeing Dr. Moufarrej and his staff at The Neurology and Sleep Clinic in 2016. The staff was professional and responsive to scheduling and I was impressed with the level of attention I received during and after my appointments. Since my first experiences with the Neurology and Sleep Clinic I've had the opportunity to receive sleep related care from several different practitioners to include those with the Sleep Clinic at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, however, none of them were as pleasant as my experiences with the Neurology and Sleep Clinic. After returning to the SBC area, I was pleased to be able to continue care with the Neurology and Sleep Clinic. My first appointment back reaffirmed what I'd already experienced with my first visits; the Dr., Nurses, and Staff at the Clinic are professional and knowledgeable and treat me as a priority. I certainly recommend the services of the Neurology and Sleep Clinic to family and friends.
About Dr. Nabil Moufarrej, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Arabic and French
- 1689674590
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- Regional Med Center At Memphis
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moufarrej has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moufarrej accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moufarrej has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moufarrej speaks Arabic and French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Moufarrej. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moufarrej.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moufarrej, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moufarrej appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.