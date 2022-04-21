Dr. Nabil Kamel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Kamel, MD
Overview
Dr. Nabil Kamel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Kamel works at
Locations
-
1
Conviva Care Center Delray Beach5317 W Atlantic Ave Ste 104, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 496-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic Bedside manor. Spends as much time as necessary to listen to patient. Very Knowledgeable.
About Dr. Nabil Kamel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1417932443
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamel accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamel works at
Dr. Kamel speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamel.
