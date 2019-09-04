See All Plastic Surgeons in Georgetown, TX
Dr. Nabil Habash, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nabil Habash, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nabil Habash, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Habash works at Breast Reconstruction Associates in Georgetown, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Area
    3201 S Austin Ave Ste 305, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4548
  2. 2
    DFW Area
    1250 8th Ave Ste 575, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 337-5529

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Habash?

    Sep 04, 2019
    Dr. Habash must be part sculptor, and part plastic surgeon, because he did my diep flap reconstruction 7 years after I had a bilateral mastectomy, and the result looks better than I did before I was diagnosed with cancer. My surgeon, Joseph Heyne, referred me to Dr. Habash and he was a great match. I honestly thought I would look like I had a couple of tangerines dropped into flesh-tone knee highs, but I look better than I did in my 20s. For the first 6 weeks, post-surgery, I felt like I had been autopsied and was waiting for the viewing, but I'd been warned that I was high risk and chose this surgery as a gift to me from myself. I consulted with another physician (implants) and she said, "Apples and oranges. If you want implants, I'm the best. If you want deip flap, Dr. Habash is the best." Excellent staff. Follow-up visits were frequent and necessary. For anyone considering diep flap surgery, Dr. Habash and his associates are best in the field.
    Merry "Laurie" Moore — Sep 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nabil Habash, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nabil Habash, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Habash to family and friends

    Dr. Habash's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Habash

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nabil Habash, MD.

    About Dr. Nabil Habash, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720020878
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mt Carmel Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabil Habash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Habash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Habash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Habash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nabil Habash, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.