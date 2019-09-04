Overview

Dr. Nabil Habash, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Habash works at Breast Reconstruction Associates in Georgetown, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.