Dr. Nabil Gerges, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Gerges works at Florida Spine Institute in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.