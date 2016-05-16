Overview

Dr. Nabil Gad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Gad works at Alexandria Solutions in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.