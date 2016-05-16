Dr. Nabil Gad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Gad, MD
Overview
Dr. Nabil Gad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Dr. Gad works at
Locations
Alexandria Solutions5920 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 443-9339
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have always felt very uncomfortable around doctors, especially the ones that pressed me to dig deep inside myself..... From the age of 15 to now I have been a BEAUTIFUL MESS. Dr. GAD had this way of making my unmanageable life somewhat manageable again. Any Psychologist I ever went to wasn't worried about my problems.....To my knowledge.. Thats more of a psychiatrist or a social worker even..... DR. GADD CARES ABOUT EACH AND EVERY PATIENT ~ Holly Marie Cox~
About Dr. Nabil Gad, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1346238029
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gad works at
Dr. Gad speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.