Dr. Nabil Fahmy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nabil Fahmy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gallipolis, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Dr. Fahmy works at
Locations
Holzer Health System100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631 Directions (855) 446-5937
Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists Inc.4360 Fulton Dr NW Ste B, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 305-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fahmy is an AMAZING doctor and the best!!! His staff is also very nice!! And his nurse practitioner, Diane is amazing also!!! I had severe stomach problems and bowel problems and doctor fahmy knew right away how to help me!! He got me cleared up and feeling better fast!! He is a very caring man who cares alot about his patients and is amazingly intelligent doctor. He also saved my friends life who no-one else could help and she is alive and good now because of him. I heard a person say also that there were other people going to other doctors in his profession that were being treated and they weren't getting better til they decided to go to doctor fahmy and dr fahmy completely helped them!!! They are better now! This doctor is like a miracle worker in helping people get well!! I will only go to doctor fahmy!!!! I recommend him very highly!!! He has helped me too!!
About Dr. Nabil Fahmy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
