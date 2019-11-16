Overview

Dr. Nabil Dib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Dib works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

