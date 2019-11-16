See All Cardiologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Nabil Dib, MD

Cardiology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nabil Dib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Dib works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology - Mercy Gilbert
    3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Chest Pain
Heart Disease

Nov 16, 2019
Wonderful physician. Very knowledgeable. Listens and spends time with his patients. Up on current science.
Wende — Nov 16, 2019
About Dr. Nabil Dib, MD

  Cardiology
  37 years of experience
  English, Arabic
  Male
  1508867383
Education & Certifications

  Harvard School Public Health
  Aurora Sinai Medical Center|St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
  Carney Hospital|Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  Chandler Regional Medical Center|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
  Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

