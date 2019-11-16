Dr. Nabil Dib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Dib, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nabil Dib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Cardiology - Mercy Gilbert3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions
Wonderful physician. Very knowledgeable. Listens and spends time with his patients. Up on current science.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1508867383
- Harvard School Public Health
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center|St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Carney Hospital|Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Dib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dib has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dib speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dib.
