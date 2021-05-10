Overview

Dr. Nabil Barsoum, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Barsoum works at Nabil A Barsoum MD in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.