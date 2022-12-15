See All Gastroenterologists in Rockford, IL
Dr. Nabil Baddour, DO

Gastroenterology
5 (43)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nabil Baddour, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockford, IL. 

Dr. Baddour works at Rockford Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rockford Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd
    401 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 397-7340
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Anemia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(42)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 15, 2022
It was pleasant. The doctor explained everything thoughly.
Jeremy S. — Dec 15, 2022
About Dr. Nabil Baddour, DO

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1184018178
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nabil Baddour, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baddour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Baddour has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Baddour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Baddour works at Rockford Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Dr. Baddour’s profile.

43 patients have reviewed Dr. Baddour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baddour.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baddour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baddour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

