Overview

Dr. Nabil Aboukhair, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.



Dr. Aboukhair works at Aboukhair & Harmen Mds in Cleburne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.