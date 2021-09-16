Dr. Nabil Aboukhair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aboukhair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Aboukhair, MD
Dr. Nabil Aboukhair, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.
Aboukhair & Harmen Mds825 N Nolan River Rd Ste 825, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 558-1888
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Aboukhair listens to why you are there and takes action specialized to your circumstances. His entire staff is amazing!! From the moment you call, you speak with a friendly, knowledgeable live person, and every single staff member does their job well and puts you at ease! He did a full hysterotomy surgery on me last year and I go back every few months for blood draws and hormone pellets so I feel like I've met practically everyone who works there. My only issue is if you are waiting for an appointment outside of a pellet/blood draw appointment, you are often waiting a long time.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Aboukhair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aboukhair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aboukhair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aboukhair has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aboukhair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aboukhair speaks Arabic.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboukhair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboukhair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aboukhair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aboukhair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.