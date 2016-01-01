Dr. Nabiha Shamsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabiha Shamsi, MD
Dr. Nabiha Shamsi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Shamsi works at
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group636 Raymond Dr Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (331) 732-4750
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 262-7400
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group233 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 208-6775
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 420, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 682-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1730422122
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine

