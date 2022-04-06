See All Urologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Nabet Kasabian, MD

Urology
2.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nabet Kasabian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Kasabian works at University Urology Associates of New Jersey in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Toms River 2
    780 Route 37 W Ste 235, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 286-6644
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    8:45am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Nabet Kasabian, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588611420
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University School Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUNY Stonybrook Med Sch/Nassau Co Medctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabet Kasabian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasabian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kasabian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kasabian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kasabian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kasabian works at University Urology Associates of New Jersey in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kasabian’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasabian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasabian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasabian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasabian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

