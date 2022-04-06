Dr. Nabet Kasabian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasabian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabet Kasabian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nabet Kasabian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Toms River 2780 Route 37 W Ste 235, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 286-6644Monday8:45am - 5:30pmTuesday8:45am - 5:30pmWednesday8:45am - 5:30pmThursday8:45am - 5:30pmFriday8:45am - 5:30pmSaturday8:45am - 5:30pmSunday8:45am - 5:30pm
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very Intelligent and compassionate.
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1588611420
- Boston University School Med
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- SUNY Stonybrook Med Sch/Nassau Co Medctr
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
