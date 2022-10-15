Overview

Dr. Nabeen Hussain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Hussain works at Neurological Medicine PA in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Vertigo and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.