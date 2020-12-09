See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Nabeela Tabassum, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nabeela Tabassum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. 

Dr. Tabassum works at Zeelex Home Healthcare Staffing Agency in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Zeelex Home Healthcare Staffing Agency
    4810 Beauregard St Ste 303, Alexandria, VA 22312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 750-0108

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Pain
Chest Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Breast Pain
Chest Pain
Diabetes Type 2

Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 09, 2020
    Dr. Nabeela Tabassum, MD is very kind to the patient. She take patient subjective very seriously. gives a lot of time to patient. I am very please to see her in my last visit. She is very very very! caring. I am very happy to get her as my PCP
    kajal mondal — Dec 09, 2020
    About Dr. Nabeela Tabassum, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1013185206
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabeela Tabassum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabassum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabassum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tabassum works at Zeelex Home Healthcare Staffing Agency in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Tabassum’s profile.

    Dr. Tabassum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabassum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabassum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabassum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

