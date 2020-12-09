Dr. Nabeela Tabassum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabassum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabeela Tabassum, MD
Overview
Dr. Nabeela Tabassum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA.
Locations
Zeelex Home Healthcare Staffing Agency4810 Beauregard St Ste 303, Alexandria, VA 22312 Directions (703) 750-0108
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nabeela Tabassum, MD is very kind to the patient. She take patient subjective very seriously. gives a lot of time to patient. I am very please to see her in my last visit. She is very very very! caring. I am very happy to get her as my PCP
About Dr. Nabeela Tabassum, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1013185206
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabassum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabassum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
