Overview

Dr. Nabeel Syed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Dallas Regional Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Syed works at Texas Urology Specialists in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.