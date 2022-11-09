See All Urologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Nabeel Syed, MD

Urology
4.0 (42)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nabeel Syed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Dallas Regional Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Syed works at Texas Urology Specialists in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Wierschem, M.D.
    4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 650, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 403-5425
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Medical City Dallas
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C618, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-5400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
  • Dallas Regional Medical Center
  • Medical City Dallas
  • White Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nabeel Syed, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467486464
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    • Mayday University Hospital, London, Uk
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Austin College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabeel Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Syed has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Syed speaks French, Hindi and Spanish.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

