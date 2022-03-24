See All Hematologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Nabeel Shalan, MD

Hematology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nabeel Shalan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Coll of Med

Dr. Shalan works at Oncology and Hematology Consultants of Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oncology & Hematology Consultants
    7500 Beechnut St Ste 265, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 981-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nabeel Shalan, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1578597324
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Coll of Med
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabeel Shalan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shalan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shalan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shalan works at Oncology and Hematology Consultants of Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shalan’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

