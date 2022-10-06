See All General Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Nabeel Shabout, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nabeel Shabout, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle and WHS East Campus.

Dr. Shabout works at North Tarrant Surgical in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Azle, TX and Decatur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Appendicitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Fort Worth
    10840 Texas Health Trl Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 753-6917
  2. 2
    Azle
    909 Southeast Pkwy Ste 103, Azle, TX 76020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 753-6917
  3. 3
    North Tarrant Surgical
    3848 North Tarrant Pkwy Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 753-6917
  4. 4
    Wise Health System
    609 Medical Center Dr, Decatur, TX 76234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 753-6917

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Gallstones

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Nabeel Shabout, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1033160858
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Dallas
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabeel Shabout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shabout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shabout has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shabout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shabout has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Appendicitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shabout on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shabout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shabout.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shabout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shabout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

