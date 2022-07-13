Dr. Madanat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabeel Madanat, MD
Overview
Dr. Nabeel Madanat, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Locations
Nabeel Madanat M.d. Inc1828 El Camino Real Ste 701, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-9022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He was so patient and caring. It was our first time with our new born and Dr.Madanat knew exactly how to calm our nerves being new parents. The baby started crying and as soon as Doctor Madanat held her she immediately stopped!! He is the best and highly recommend his care.
About Dr. Nabeel Madanat, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1508884438
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madanat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madanat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madanat speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Madanat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madanat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madanat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madanat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.