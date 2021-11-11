See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Hallandale Beach, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Nabeel Kouka, MD

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nabeel Kouka, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology.

Dr. Kouka works at Salus Neuromuscular Institute in Hallandale Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nabeel Kouka, MD, DO, MBA, MPH
    1920 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 705, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 280-0505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Muscle Spasm
Back Pain
Spondylitis
Muscle Spasm
Back Pain
Spondylitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Hereditary Sensory, Radicular Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Polio Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Range of Motion Testing Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 11, 2021
    Dr Kouka is one in a Billion!, he listens, he is extremely knowledgeable and professional. He really cares for his patients and he is very compassionate. He does not rush his patients.
    — Nov 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nabeel Kouka, MD
    About Dr. Nabeel Kouka, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1427374354
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Neurological Surgery Residency, Penza, Russia
    Internship
    • Clarion Hospital, Clarion, Pa
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabeel Kouka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kouka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kouka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kouka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kouka works at Salus Neuromuscular Institute in Hallandale Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kouka’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kouka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kouka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kouka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kouka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.