Dr. Nabeel Koro, MD
Overview
Dr. Nabeel Koro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Koro works at
Locations
Methodist Charlton Gastroenterology3450 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 948-8856
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and a good listener! Takes his time to explain things in a simple easy to understand language.
About Dr. Nabeel Koro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koro has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koro speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Koro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koro.
