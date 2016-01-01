Overview

Dr. Nabeel Herial, MPH is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Herial works at Div of Hospital Medicine (Farber) in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

