Dr. Nabeel Herial, MPH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herial is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabeel Herial, MPH
Overview
Dr. Nabeel Herial, MPH is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Neurology Associates of Jefferson909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 213, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Nabeel Herial, MPH
- Vascular Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Other Training
- NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada Kurnool Medical College
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
