See All Cardiologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Nabeel Hafeez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nabeel Hafeez, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nabeel Hafeez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Hafeez works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Canton, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Fred Kusumoto, MD
Dr. Fred Kusumoto, MD
10 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Brian Shapiro, MD
Dr. Brian Shapiro, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Keith Oken, MD
Dr. Keith Oken, MD
8 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Northside Heart - Atlanta
    5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 880, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2525
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 484-5316
  4. 4
    Northside Hospital Cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 224-1000
  5. 5
    Northside Heart - Alpharetta
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 360, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 639-6278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hafeez?

    Jul 30, 2019
    Dr. Hafeez is compassionate and I think he is wonderful. I was sent to see him by my primary care doctor for my shortness of breath. I knew there was probably something wrong with my heart because of my family history. Dr. Hafeez was very patient with all of my questions and then explained all of the different tests and approaches we could use to diagnose my problem. He made me feel very comfortable. Sure enough, the testing showed that I had the same type of heart failure my brother has. I was started on medications and my heart has improved back to normal! Dr. Hafeez is the best!!!
    Ann McCoy — Jul 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nabeel Hafeez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nabeel Hafeez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hafeez to family and friends

    Dr. Hafeez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hafeez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nabeel Hafeez, MD.

    About Dr. Nabeel Hafeez, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205820982
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabeel Hafeez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hafeez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hafeez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hafeez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hafeez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hafeez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hafeez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafeez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hafeez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hafeez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nabeel Hafeez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.