Overview

Dr. Nabeel Hafeez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Hafeez works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Canton, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.