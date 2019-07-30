Dr. Nabeel Hafeez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hafeez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabeel Hafeez, MD
Overview
Dr. Nabeel Hafeez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
2
Northside Heart - Atlanta5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 880, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-2525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Northside Heart - Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 360, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (470) 639-6278
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hafeez is compassionate and I think he is wonderful. I was sent to see him by my primary care doctor for my shortness of breath. I knew there was probably something wrong with my heart because of my family history. Dr. Hafeez was very patient with all of my questions and then explained all of the different tests and approaches we could use to diagnose my problem. He made me feel very comfortable. Sure enough, the testing showed that I had the same type of heart failure my brother has. I was started on medications and my heart has improved back to normal! Dr. Hafeez is the best!!!
About Dr. Nabeel Hafeez, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1205820982
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hafeez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hafeez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hafeez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hafeez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hafeez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hafeez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafeez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hafeez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hafeez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.