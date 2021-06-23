See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Nabeel Farah, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nabeel Farah, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.0 (150)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nabeel Farah, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 711, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 739-1200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sleep Sex Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Farah?

    Jun 23, 2021
    After experiencing my sleep quality continuously in decline for several years, I was referred by my PCP to Dr. Nabeel Farah and his practice, Sleep Medicine Consultants of North Texas. His office staff was fantastic to work with from the very beginning; they contacted me promptly and have been quick to respond and incredibly helpful throughout the sleep study and diagnosis process. Dr. Farah was kind and compassionate from my first visit. His experience and knowledge were evident as he patiently listened to my concerns and explained potential diagnostic and treatment options. Dr. Farah made what I feared might be an awkward and uncomfortable process into one where I felt uniquely cared for and respected. If you are concerned about your sleep or sleep issues, I highly recommend Dr. Nabeel Farah and his team at Sleep Medicine Consultants of North Texas.
    Miranda H. — Jun 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nabeel Farah, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nabeel Farah, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Farah to family and friends

    Dr. Farah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Farah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nabeel Farah, MD.

    About Dr. Nabeel Farah, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255533501
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabeel Farah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    150 patients have reviewed Dr. Farah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nabeel Farah, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.