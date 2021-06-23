Dr. Nabeel Farah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabeel Farah, MD
Overview
Dr. Nabeel Farah, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 711, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 739-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After experiencing my sleep quality continuously in decline for several years, I was referred by my PCP to Dr. Nabeel Farah and his practice, Sleep Medicine Consultants of North Texas. His office staff was fantastic to work with from the very beginning; they contacted me promptly and have been quick to respond and incredibly helpful throughout the sleep study and diagnosis process. Dr. Farah was kind and compassionate from my first visit. His experience and knowledge were evident as he patiently listened to my concerns and explained potential diagnostic and treatment options. Dr. Farah made what I feared might be an awkward and uncomfortable process into one where I felt uniquely cared for and respected. If you are concerned about your sleep or sleep issues, I highly recommend Dr. Nabeel Farah and his team at Sleep Medicine Consultants of North Texas.
About Dr. Nabeel Farah, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1255533501
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Farah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farah.
