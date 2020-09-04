Overview

Dr. Nabeel El-Amir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Utica, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.



Dr. El-Amir works at MOHAWK VALLEY CARDIOTHORACIC in Utica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.