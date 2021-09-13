Dr. Nabeel Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabeel Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nabeel Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
The Centers for Kidney Care- Tyler1133 Medical Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5486Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
The Dr is very thorough and allocates emough time to make a thorough examination
About Dr. Nabeel Ahmed, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1003965906
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- U Nev Reno Sch Med-VAMC, Washoe MC
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.