Dr. Naaznin Lokhandwala, MD
Overview
Dr. Naaznin Lokhandwala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Methuen, MA. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Lokhandwala works at
Locations
SMG Endocrinology at Holy Family Hospital60 E St 2 Fl Ste 2100, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 659-6059
Diabetes Care Center70 East St, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 659-6059
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Lochandwala for 6 years now. She is a fabulous doctor. She came across the first couple of appointments as being tough with getting my mindset set to accept I have diabetes, and what I needed to do on my end of the care plan. Through her care and compassion I have a profound respect for her and treatment of my disease. She is very thorough, and great at answering my questions about this disease . I never feel rushed, or clueless after an appointment.
About Dr. Naaznin Lokhandwala, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Urdu
- 1982620910
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess MC
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lokhandwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lokhandwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lokhandwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lokhandwala works at
Dr. Lokhandwala speaks Urdu.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lokhandwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lokhandwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lokhandwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lokhandwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.