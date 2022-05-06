Overview

Dr. Naaz Hussain, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.



Dr. Hussain works at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - Frederick in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.