Dr. Na Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Na Shen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Shen works at
Locations
Thousand Oaks Pulmonary Clinic/UCLA100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Na is the best. I look forward to my visits for my diabetic condition.
About Dr. Na Shen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
