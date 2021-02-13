Overview

Dr. Na Shen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Shen works at Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Diabetes Counseling and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.