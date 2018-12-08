Dr. N Thakur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. N Thakur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. N Thakur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Thakur works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Primary Care259 E Erie St Ste 2150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thakur takes the time listen and he listens closely to your issue(s) and thoughtfully considers the full aspect of your condition.
About Dr. N Thakur, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1578581633
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thakur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thakur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.